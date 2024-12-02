Left Menu

Putin Set to Visit India in 2025: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin received an invitation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit India in early 2025. The visit will mark Putin's first trip to India since the Ukraine conflict began. Both leaders aim to deepen bilateral relations, maintaining regular contact through phone and meetings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 13:27 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 13:27 IST
PM Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been officially invited by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a state visit in early 2025, confirmed Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov during a press briefing. This anticipated meeting symbolizes the continuation of the annual diplomatic tradition between the two countries, with Putin heading to India for the first time since the Ukraine crisis unfolded in 2022.

In his address, Ushakov emphasized the mutual commitment, stating, 'Our leaders have an agreement to hold meetings once a year. This time, it's our turn.' He assured that the invitation from PM Modi has been positively received, with discussions set to finalize the dates early next year as per the Russian Embassy in India.

This prospective visit underscores the sustained dialogue between Putin and Modi, who confer every few months via phone. Last year, bilateral exchanges included Modi's official trip to Moscow for the 22nd Russia-India summit, paired with informal engagements that highlighted their strong rapport. Such diplomatic interactions have seen Modi receiving the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle, Russia's top honor, enhancing their strategic partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

