Pakistan's Information Minister Challenges PTI's Protest Claims

In a recent development, Pakistan's Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, has openly challenged the narrative spun by the opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), regarding purported police firing at demonstrators on November 26.

During a televised address, Tarar firmly disputed PTI's claims, arguing that no evidence supports such allegations. He pointed out the absence of video evidence showing law enforcement agencies directly targeting protesters, countering the opposition's narrative with factual assertions.

Furthermore, Tarar drew attention to a viral video allegedly showing a shooting victim, which proved misleading upon investigation. He criticized PTI for inflating figures of casualties and called on the party to present tangible evidence to substantiate their claims, emphasizing the importance of truthfulness in public discourse.

