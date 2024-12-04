Left Menu

IDF and Shin Bet Foil Immediate Hamas Threat

The Israeli Defense Forces and Shin Bet successfully thwarted an imminent Hamas terror plot by eliminating three key operatives in a precision airstrike in northern Samaria. Guided by Shin Bet intelligence, the mission targeted vehicles harboring the terrorists, preventing a possible attack in the near future.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a decisive collaboration, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and the Shin Bet (General Security Service) thwarted a significant terrorist threat from the organization Hamas. Reports confirm the elimination of three operatives who had been plotting a terror attack slated for the immediate future.

The takedown occurred when an Israeli Air Force aircraft, following precise intelligence directed by the Shin Bet, executed an airstrike on vehicles transporting the terrorists. This operation took place early Tuesday morning in northern Samaria.

The IDF has opted not to disclose additional specifics, including the exact location of the operation or the identities of those neutralized. This action underscores Israel's ongoing efforts to preemptively counter terror threats within the region.

