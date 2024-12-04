Israel Returns Bodies of Infiltrating Terrorists to Jordan
The Israel Defense Forces returned the bodies of two Jordanian terrorists on Tuesday. The individuals had infiltrated Israel south of the Dead Sea on October 18 and were killed following their attack on soldiers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 14:56 IST
- Country:
- Israel
In a statement on Tuesday night, the Israel Defense Forces disclosed that the bodies of two Jordanian terrorists were handed back to Jordan. The two individuals had crossed into Israel south of the Dead Sea on October 18.
Upon their infiltration, the terrorists engaged in an attack against Israeli soldiers, leading to their deaths after opening fire. This cross-border incident heightened tensions along the region.
The transfer of the bodies marks a pivotal moment in the handling of cross-border terrorism issues, underscoring the complexities of regional security dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Jordan
- terrorists
- bodies returned
- attack
- IDF
- Dead Sea
- cross-border
- infiltration
- security
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NCP Scapegoats BJP in Alleged Attack on Anil Deshmukh Amidst Election Battle
Political Tensions Surge: Alleged Attack on Anil Deshmukh Amidst Maharashtra Election Campaign
Stone Pelting on Anil Deshmukh: A Political Attack or Random Violence?
Tension Escalates in Maharashtra: Anil Deshmukh Attacked During Campaign
Knife Attack Shocks Maharashtra Ahead of Polls