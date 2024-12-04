Left Menu

Israel Returns Bodies of Infiltrating Terrorists to Jordan

The Israel Defense Forces returned the bodies of two Jordanian terrorists on Tuesday. The individuals had infiltrated Israel south of the Dead Sea on October 18 and were killed following their attack on soldiers.

  Israel

In a statement on Tuesday night, the Israel Defense Forces disclosed that the bodies of two Jordanian terrorists were handed back to Jordan. The two individuals had crossed into Israel south of the Dead Sea on October 18.

Upon their infiltration, the terrorists engaged in an attack against Israeli soldiers, leading to their deaths after opening fire. This cross-border incident heightened tensions along the region.

The transfer of the bodies marks a pivotal moment in the handling of cross-border terrorism issues, underscoring the complexities of regional security dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

