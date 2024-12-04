Taiwan Students Protest Chinese Delegation Visit Amid Sovereignty Tensions

Students at National Taiwan University staged a vocal protest on Tuesday during the visit of renowned Chinese table tennis player Ma Long, who was accompanied by a delegation of Chinese students. The trip, organized by former President Ma Ying-jeou, sparked dissent among Taiwanese locals, according to Radio Free Asia.

The rally saw over 70 students displaying banners backing the 2019 Hong Kong protests, and brandishing the Tibetan snow lion flag, a symbol of Tibetan independence. As Ma Long arrived at the university's School of Social Sciences, protesters' signs called for democratic freedoms, with slogans like "Free Hong Kong! Revolution now!" and demands for equal dialogue with Beijing.

The protest underlines the stark differences between Taiwan's democratic governance and China's authoritarian regime, especially as Beijing continues to press for 'unification' despite widespread rejection from Taiwan's population. A report by the Institute for National Defence and Security Research highlighted that 67.8% of Taiwanese citizens are ready to defend their sovereignty against potential Chinese aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)