Kuwait Eyes Strategic Partnership with India

Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, on a state visit to India, underscored India's role as a "very important partner" during talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Al-Yahya expressed hopes of upgrading their bilateral relations into a strategic partnership, extending gratitude for the warm welcome.

He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "one of the wisest persons worldwide," citing his role in elevating India's global standing. Al-Yahya highlighted the rich, historical ties between Kuwait and India, emphasizing the potential for these deeply-rooted relations to evolve into a robust partnership across various fronts.

Minister Al-Yahya stressed the significance of further advancing bilateral relations into a strategic dimension. He expressed confidence in the existing partnership, signing a Memorandum of Understanding that establishes a Joint Commission for Cooperation at the foreign ministers' level. This body aims to address issues and expedite collaboration.

In a significant development, Al-Yahya announced Kuwait's intention to schedule Prime Minister Modi's visit, marking a pivotal moment in their diplomatic engagement. This visit marks Al-Yahya's inaugural official trip to India since assuming office, signifying a renewed commitment to strengthen ties. (ANI)

