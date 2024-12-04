Left Menu

Kuwait Eyes Strategic Partnership with India

During his state visit to India, Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya emphasized India's significance as a strategic partner. He expressed hopes to elevate bilateral ties, praised Prime Minister Modi's leadership, and announced plans for cooperation through a Joint Commission for Cooperation and a future visit by Modi to Kuwait.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 23:15 IST
Kuwait Eyes Strategic Partnership with India
Bilateral meeting between EAM Jaishankar and Kuwait Foreign Minister Al-Yahya (Photo/X@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, on a state visit to India, underscored India's role as a "very important partner" during talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Al-Yahya expressed hopes of upgrading their bilateral relations into a strategic partnership, extending gratitude for the warm welcome.

He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "one of the wisest persons worldwide," citing his role in elevating India's global standing. Al-Yahya highlighted the rich, historical ties between Kuwait and India, emphasizing the potential for these deeply-rooted relations to evolve into a robust partnership across various fronts.

Minister Al-Yahya stressed the significance of further advancing bilateral relations into a strategic dimension. He expressed confidence in the existing partnership, signing a Memorandum of Understanding that establishes a Joint Commission for Cooperation at the foreign ministers' level. This body aims to address issues and expedite collaboration.

In a significant development, Al-Yahya announced Kuwait's intention to schedule Prime Minister Modi's visit, marking a pivotal moment in their diplomatic engagement. This visit marks Al-Yahya's inaugural official trip to India since assuming office, signifying a renewed commitment to strengthen ties. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024