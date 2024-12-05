France and India: Strengthening Ties Through Culture and Cooperation

Thierry Mathou, France's Ambassador to India, recently lauded the exceptional relationship between the two nations, underscoring plans to bolster exchanges. Mathou pinpointed security and defence as the core of the partnership, amid celebrations of their 25th anniversary last year.

Mathou emphasized that enhancing people-to-people exchange and culture is pivotal for future cooperation. He elaborated on the 2025 Kerala Literature Festival, where a French delegation of 50 novelists and 8 publishers aims to foster cultural exchange and translation efforts.

He remarked, 'We're seeking unique opportunities to create bridges between Kerala and France.' The strategic partnership, established in 1998, encompasses defence, nuclear, and space cooperation, while expanding into maritime security, digitalisation, and climate change initiatives in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)