Taiwan Officials Confirm Arrest of Elderly I-Kuan Tao Followers in China

In a recent development, Taiwanese authorities have confirmed the arrest of three citizens in China's Guangdong province. The arrests are linked to the I-Kuan Tao religious movement, which is prohibited by the Chinese Communist Party, as reported by Radio Free Asia.

According to Lo Wen-Jia, head of Taiwan's Straits Exchange Foundation, the septuagenarians were apprehended during a raid at a private home in Zhongshan city. The gathering focused on the reading of I-Kuan Tao scriptures.

Despite its ban in China, I-Kuan Tao has thrived in Taiwan, especially after the lifting of martial law, and an apology for past persecutions was issued in 1987. Taiwanese officials are now pursuing various channels to assist the detainees and are offering legal support, while urging citizens to exercise caution when visiting China.

