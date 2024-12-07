Left Menu

Taiwan Officials Confirm Arrest of Elderly I-Kuan Tao Followers in China

Three Taiwanese nationals were arrested in Guangdong, China, for participating in I-Kuan Tao activities, deemed illegal by the Chinese Communist Party. Officials in Taiwan are seeking information and legal help for the detainees, while advising caution for Taiwanese travelers to China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 14:05 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 14:05 IST
Taiwan Officials Confirm Arrest of Elderly I-Kuan Tao Followers in China
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

In a recent development, Taiwanese authorities have confirmed the arrest of three citizens in China's Guangdong province. The arrests are linked to the I-Kuan Tao religious movement, which is prohibited by the Chinese Communist Party, as reported by Radio Free Asia.

According to Lo Wen-Jia, head of Taiwan's Straits Exchange Foundation, the septuagenarians were apprehended during a raid at a private home in Zhongshan city. The gathering focused on the reading of I-Kuan Tao scriptures.

Despite its ban in China, I-Kuan Tao has thrived in Taiwan, especially after the lifting of martial law, and an apology for past persecutions was issued in 1987. Taiwanese officials are now pursuing various channels to assist the detainees and are offering legal support, while urging citizens to exercise caution when visiting China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024