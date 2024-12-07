UAE and Cyprus Leaders Discuss Strengthening Ties and Regional Stability
President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the UAE and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides engaged in a phone call to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation, focusing on economic opportunities and stability in the Middle East. They emphasized dialogue and diplomacy to address regional conflicts and humanitarian efforts in Gaza.
In a pivotal phone discussion on December 7, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides explored avenues to bolster bilateral relations, with an emphasis on economic cooperation and development.
The conversation extended to a variety of regional and international issues, highlighting the Middle East's delicate situation. Both leaders advocated for de-escalation to prevent crises that threaten regional peace and stability.
Praising Cyprus for its humanitarian initiatives in Gaza, Mohamed bin Zayed stressed the importance of diplomatic solutions and reiterated the UAE's commitment to collaborating with Cyprus and others to support humanitarian endeavors in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Middle East Tensions: Missiles Target Central Beirut
Kashmir Documentary Premieres at IFFI 2024: A Call for Peace
Defense Leaders Discuss Middle East Security
Striving for Peace: Alizai-Bagan Tribal Conflict in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Some people resorted to betrayal and tried to create instability in Maharashtra, voters have punished them: PM Modi in his speech.