UAE and Cyprus Leaders Discuss Strengthening Ties and Regional Stability

In a pivotal phone discussion on December 7, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides explored avenues to bolster bilateral relations, with an emphasis on economic cooperation and development.

The conversation extended to a variety of regional and international issues, highlighting the Middle East's delicate situation. Both leaders advocated for de-escalation to prevent crises that threaten regional peace and stability.

Praising Cyprus for its humanitarian initiatives in Gaza, Mohamed bin Zayed stressed the importance of diplomatic solutions and reiterated the UAE's commitment to collaborating with Cyprus and others to support humanitarian endeavors in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)