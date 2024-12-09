Left Menu

UAE's Human Rights Milestones: A Model for the Future

The UAE has made remarkable strides in human rights, aligning with Sustainable Development Goals. The Union Association for Human Rights highlights progress in legislation and global recognition, particularly in areas including gender equality, labor rights, and social protection, reinforcing its commitment to a just and inclusive society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 15:28 IST
UAE's Human Rights Milestones: A Model for the Future
UAE marks significant human rights progress, advancing SDG goals. (Photo: WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 9 (ANI/WAM): The Union Association for Human Rights (UAHR) has commended the UAE for substantial advancements in human rights, in line with Sustainable Development Goals. The nation has made notable progress in health, education, social protection, and the preservation of cultural and religious rights, while fervently combating discrimination and fostering justice.

In observance of Human Rights Day on December 10, the UAHR accentuated the UAE's consistent efforts in implementing laws that uphold human rights. These efforts are evident in areas such as women's empowerment, children's rights, the protection of the elderly, and labor rights, all underscored by a strong legal framework. The UAE has enacted approximately 55 laws over the past five years to bolster human rights protections, including measures against domestic violence, discrimination, extremism, and human trafficking.

The UAE's commitment extends internationally, earning significant global recognition. It ranked seventh globally and first regionally in the 2024 Gender Inequality Index by the UN Development Programme and topped the Lack of Labour Disputes Index in the Institute for Management Development World Competitiveness Yearbook 2024. Furthermore, the nation has ratified key international treaties, including the Convention against Torture and nine core International Labour Organisation conventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024