UAE's Human Rights Milestones: A Model for the Future
The UAE has made remarkable strides in human rights, aligning with Sustainable Development Goals. The Union Association for Human Rights highlights progress in legislation and global recognition, particularly in areas including gender equality, labor rights, and social protection, reinforcing its commitment to a just and inclusive society.
Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 9 (ANI/WAM): The Union Association for Human Rights (UAHR) has commended the UAE for substantial advancements in human rights, in line with Sustainable Development Goals. The nation has made notable progress in health, education, social protection, and the preservation of cultural and religious rights, while fervently combating discrimination and fostering justice.
In observance of Human Rights Day on December 10, the UAHR accentuated the UAE's consistent efforts in implementing laws that uphold human rights. These efforts are evident in areas such as women's empowerment, children's rights, the protection of the elderly, and labor rights, all underscored by a strong legal framework. The UAE has enacted approximately 55 laws over the past five years to bolster human rights protections, including measures against domestic violence, discrimination, extremism, and human trafficking.
The UAE's commitment extends internationally, earning significant global recognition. It ranked seventh globally and first regionally in the 2024 Gender Inequality Index by the UN Development Programme and topped the Lack of Labour Disputes Index in the Institute for Management Development World Competitiveness Yearbook 2024. Furthermore, the nation has ratified key international treaties, including the Convention against Torture and nine core International Labour Organisation conventions.
