India-Bangladesh Diplomatic Talks Address Concerns Over Minority Attacks

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday raised significant concerns regarding the safety of minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindu communities. In discussions with Bangladeshi leaders and officials in Dhaka, Misri emphasized India's commitment to a constructive and beneficial relationship with Bangladesh, expressing a desire for close cooperation with the interim government.

The dialogues addressed recent troubling developments, particularly the safety and welfare of minority groups amid attacks on religious and cultural sites. Misri noted the opportunity for India and Bangladesh to reassess their bilateral ties through frank and constructive exchanges.

Misri's visit marks the first high-level engagement since the interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, took office following Sheikh Hasina's deposition. This diplomatic effort comes amidst documented assaults and vandalism against Hindu communities, and the contentious arrest of religious leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, which has sparked protests.

