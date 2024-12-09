Left Menu

India-Bangladesh Diplomatic Talks Address Concerns Over Minority Attacks

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri discussed minority safety concerns with Bangladesh officials, highlighting recent attacks on Hindus and other communities. These talks, during the Foreign Office Consultation in Dhaka, aim to strengthen bilateral ties despite tensions following attacks on religious and cultural sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 16:20 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 16:20 IST
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday raised significant concerns regarding the safety of minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindu communities. In discussions with Bangladeshi leaders and officials in Dhaka, Misri emphasized India's commitment to a constructive and beneficial relationship with Bangladesh, expressing a desire for close cooperation with the interim government.

The dialogues addressed recent troubling developments, particularly the safety and welfare of minority groups amid attacks on religious and cultural sites. Misri noted the opportunity for India and Bangladesh to reassess their bilateral ties through frank and constructive exchanges.

Misri's visit marks the first high-level engagement since the interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, took office following Sheikh Hasina's deposition. This diplomatic effort comes amidst documented assaults and vandalism against Hindu communities, and the contentious arrest of religious leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, which has sparked protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

