India's Diplomatic Push for Unity and Peace in Bangladesh

During Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's recent visit to Bangladesh, influential Indian figures underscored the importance of nurturing bilateral ties through mutual respect and understanding. Sadhvi Ritambhara highlighted the value of unity among Hindus, emphasizing that good relations rely on respecting sentiments.

Ritambhara remarked on the pain caused by the mistreatment of Hindus in Bangladesh, urging communal cohesion for a secure future. Similarly, ISKCON Kolkata Vice President Radharaman Das expressed hope for peace, noting the significance of Misri's visit in countering fundamentalist threats to minorities.

Sadhguru Shri Riteshwar Ji Maharaj commended the initiative, noting that instability in Bangladesh affects India. He stressed prompt action by the Bangladeshi government to protect minorities, framing the issue as one of humanity. Foreign Secretary Misri also met with Bangladesh's interim government advisor, who reaffirmed robust Indo-Bangladesh relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)