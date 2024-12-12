Escalating Respiratory Illnesses: Pakistan's Air Quality Crisis

With the arrival of winter, Pakistan has witnessed a troubling rise in respiratory illnesses among its population. Health experts report that cases have surged compared to past years, attributing the spike to worsening air quality. The pervasive dust pollution on city roads, worsened by a significant reduction in green spaces, is a major contributor, as highlighted by Dawn.

Furthermore, rising poverty, fueled by the soaring costs of essential goods and medicines, increases susceptibility to illnesses. Dr. Javaid Ahmed Khan, senior consultant pulmonologist at Aga Khan University Hospital, noted a nearly twofold increase in respiratory cases, both inpatient and outpatient. The colder, drier winter climate traps more pollutants, exacerbating the situation.

Heavy dust pollution and lack of vehicle emission regulation contribute significantly to poor air quality, worsening conditions like bronchitis amid residents' weakened immune systems, states Dr. Khan. The fine particulate matter poses increased risks of pneumonia, upper respiratory tract infections, and cardiovascular diseases, he warns.

Dr. Abdul Ghafoor Shoro, a senior general physician, reported a 50% rise in respiratory issues such as asthma and bronchitis, citing extensive roadwork and construction as key culprits. Dr. Sajjad Siddiqui emphasizes the link between economic challenges and health, as locals struggle to afford basic needs and medicines.

Dr. Liaquat Ali Halo from Dr. Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital confirms a 25-30% increase in respiratory ailments, especially in children. Experts recommend better air quality measures, urging people to wear masks and ventilate homes to combat indoor pollutants. Proper awareness and infrastructure are vital to tackle this health crisis.

