Left Menu

Escalating Respiratory Illnesses: Pakistan's Air Quality Crisis

Pakistani citizens face rising respiratory problems as winter worsens air quality. Experts blame severe dust pollution, urban deforestation, and economic hardships hindering access to essentials. Dr. Javaid Ahmed Khan highlights alarming increases in respiratory diseases. Residents, particularly children, are more vulnerable to illness, urgently needing effective preventative measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 18:42 IST
Escalating Respiratory Illnesses: Pakistan's Air Quality Crisis
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

With the arrival of winter, Pakistan has witnessed a troubling rise in respiratory illnesses among its population. Health experts report that cases have surged compared to past years, attributing the spike to worsening air quality. The pervasive dust pollution on city roads, worsened by a significant reduction in green spaces, is a major contributor, as highlighted by Dawn.

Furthermore, rising poverty, fueled by the soaring costs of essential goods and medicines, increases susceptibility to illnesses. Dr. Javaid Ahmed Khan, senior consultant pulmonologist at Aga Khan University Hospital, noted a nearly twofold increase in respiratory cases, both inpatient and outpatient. The colder, drier winter climate traps more pollutants, exacerbating the situation.

Heavy dust pollution and lack of vehicle emission regulation contribute significantly to poor air quality, worsening conditions like bronchitis amid residents' weakened immune systems, states Dr. Khan. The fine particulate matter poses increased risks of pneumonia, upper respiratory tract infections, and cardiovascular diseases, he warns.

Dr. Abdul Ghafoor Shoro, a senior general physician, reported a 50% rise in respiratory issues such as asthma and bronchitis, citing extensive roadwork and construction as key culprits. Dr. Sajjad Siddiqui emphasizes the link between economic challenges and health, as locals struggle to afford basic needs and medicines.

Dr. Liaquat Ali Halo from Dr. Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital confirms a 25-30% increase in respiratory ailments, especially in children. Experts recommend better air quality measures, urging people to wear masks and ventilate homes to combat indoor pollutants. Proper awareness and infrastructure are vital to tackle this health crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024