Graceful Bonds: Kathak Bridges Cultures in Pokhara

A vibrant Kathak dance performance by an 8-member troupe brought together art enthusiasts at Pokhara, a tourist magnet in Nepal's Kaski District, on Thursday. The event was a collaboration between the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

The scenic Fewa Lake served as the backdrop for the recital, which was attended by provincial lawmakers and senior civil servants. Mayor of Pokhara, Dhana Raj Acharya, inaugurated a series of cultural events organized by the Indian Embassy to celebrate the rich cultural ties between India and Nepal.

Highlighting the strong bonds shared by the two countries, Mayor Acharya noted the historical cultural affinity that unites the people beyond borders. The ICCR troupe also engaged with students through a lecture demonstration at Nepal-Bharat Maitri Vidhyalaya to share insights into the art of Kathak.

(With inputs from agencies.)