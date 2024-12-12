Left Menu

Graceful Bonds: Kathak Bridges Cultures in Pokhara

An 8-member Kathak dance troupe, organized by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations and the Indian Embassy, performed in Pokhara, Nepal. Events celebrating India-Nepal ties included shows on Fewa Lake's banks and a lecture at Nepal-Bharat Maitri Vidhyalaya. Attendees highlighted the enduring cultural bonds between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 22:53 IST
Graceful Bonds: Kathak Bridges Cultures in Pokhara
ICCR troupe showcases Kathak dance in Nepal. (Photo/X@IndiaInNepal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A vibrant Kathak dance performance by an 8-member troupe brought together art enthusiasts at Pokhara, a tourist magnet in Nepal's Kaski District, on Thursday. The event was a collaboration between the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

The scenic Fewa Lake served as the backdrop for the recital, which was attended by provincial lawmakers and senior civil servants. Mayor of Pokhara, Dhana Raj Acharya, inaugurated a series of cultural events organized by the Indian Embassy to celebrate the rich cultural ties between India and Nepal.

Highlighting the strong bonds shared by the two countries, Mayor Acharya noted the historical cultural affinity that unites the people beyond borders. The ICCR troupe also engaged with students through a lecture demonstration at Nepal-Bharat Maitri Vidhyalaya to share insights into the art of Kathak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024