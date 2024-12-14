Abu Dhabi DoE Honored for Pioneering Water Reuse Policy at IDRA Congress

In a landmark recognition at the IDRA World Congress 2024, the Department of Energy - Abu Dhabi (DoE) was awarded the Visionary Leadership for the Most Progressive Disruptive Policy in Water Reuse. This accolade underscores the DoE's pioneering role in addressing global water challenges through innovative policy-making in the water reuse realm.

Senior leaders from the energy and water sectors were present at the Emirates Palace Hotel where Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman of DoE, received the award. Al Marar emphasized the significance of collaboration in achieving water sustainability goals, praising the ongoing partnership with IDRA for facilitating transformative water management solutions worldwide.

The Congress, a global gathering of over 1200 attendees, concluded with enthusiastic sessions on integrating renewable energy with desalination, advancements in water reuse, and AI in operational efficiency. It set the stage for continued innovation and collaboration in water sustainability as plans were announced for the next Congress in Riyadh in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)