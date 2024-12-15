Tensions Rise: Islamabad Court to Hear Imran Khan Supporters' Killing Case

In a significant legal development, Pakistan's Islamabad District Court is preparing to examine a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan. Slated for December 23, the hearing focuses on the alleged killing of PTI supporters during protests in the capital last month.

The petition accuses prominent figures including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and other officials of being involved in the violence that reportedly left 12 PTI workers dead, 38 injured, and 139 missing, according to Dawn.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has publicly condemned the crackdown on PTI protesters, drawing historical parallels with the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. He vowed to pursue justice at every level and announced a global day of mourning on December 15 to honor the so-called 'martyrs.' (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)