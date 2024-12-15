Left Menu

UAE Strengthens Energy Ties at 113th Arab Energy Organisation Meeting

The UAE participated in the 113th ministerial meeting of the Arab Energy Organisation in Kuwait, focusing on cooperation and innovations in the energy sector. Key decisions included rebranding OAPEC to AEO and discussing strategic plans to address global energy challenges, emphasizing sustainability and market stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 22:20 IST
UAE Strengthens Energy Ties at 113th Arab Energy Organisation Meeting
UAE-AEO UAE participates in 113th ministerial meeting of Arab Energy Organisation (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 15 - In a significant move to bolster regional cooperation, the United Arab Emirates took part in the 113th ministerial meeting of the Arab Energy Organisation held in Kuwait. The UAE delegation was led by Sharif Al Olama, Under-Secretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs, underscoring the country's commitment to the energy sector.

During the pivotal gathering, the transformation of the Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries Organisation to the Arab Energy Organisation was formalized, reflecting a broader focus on energy policy. Ministers deliberated on key agendas, including the 2025 budget and operational regulations, striving to align with evolving energy landscape challenges and future readiness.

Highlighting the discussions, Sharif Al Olama emphasized the importance of collaborative engagement among Arab nations to navigate current and future energy sector challenges amidst global geopolitical shifts. The meeting affirmed the strategic direction towards sustainability and innovation, reinforcing the UAE's active involvement with member states to foster a balanced and sustainable energy future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024