UAE Strengthens Energy Ties at 113th Arab Energy Organisation Meeting

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 15 - In a significant move to bolster regional cooperation, the United Arab Emirates took part in the 113th ministerial meeting of the Arab Energy Organisation held in Kuwait. The UAE delegation was led by Sharif Al Olama, Under-Secretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs, underscoring the country's commitment to the energy sector.

During the pivotal gathering, the transformation of the Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries Organisation to the Arab Energy Organisation was formalized, reflecting a broader focus on energy policy. Ministers deliberated on key agendas, including the 2025 budget and operational regulations, striving to align with evolving energy landscape challenges and future readiness.

Highlighting the discussions, Sharif Al Olama emphasized the importance of collaborative engagement among Arab nations to navigate current and future energy sector challenges amidst global geopolitical shifts. The meeting affirmed the strategic direction towards sustainability and innovation, reinforcing the UAE's active involvement with member states to foster a balanced and sustainable energy future.

