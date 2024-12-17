Left Menu

Sri Lanka Eyes Energy Export: Strengthens India Ties Amid New Power Projects

Sri Lanka is looking to export surplus energy to India and neighboring nations, with new projects in discussion. Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath emphasized strong India ties during a state visit, aiming to boost energy cooperation and development. Key initiatives include solar power in Sampur and a power grid connection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:43 IST
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Sri Lanka, projecting itself as an emerging leader in renewable energy, plans to export surplus power to neighboring countries, including India. Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath highlighted this prospect during the India Foundation Programme, urging Indian participation in Sri Lanka's energy projects.

Herath emphasized Sri Lanka's potential in solar and wind energy, revealing ongoing discussions and projects to enhance this sector. He noted technical challenges in areas like Sampur and Mannar, but conveyed optimism for expedited project finalizations and eventual energy exports to regional countries.

Strengthening bilateral ties, Herath praised the longstanding India-Sri Lanka relationship based on historical and cultural bonds. During President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's state visit, leaders discussed deeper energy cooperation, potential LNG supply from India, and a proposed high-capacity power grid linking both nations to enhance regional energy security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

