China-Taiwan Tensions Escalate Over US Tank Delivery

China's Foreign Ministry dismissed Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense after US-delivered tanks arrived in Taiwan. Beijing criticized the US for military ties with Taipei, reiterating the one-China principle. Taiwanese officials rejected China's claims, affirming the existence of their Ministry of National Defense and commitment to democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 23:50 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 23:50 IST
Representative Image (Image Credit: X@MoNDefense). Image Credit: ANI
  • Taiwan

China intensified its rhetoric against Taiwan on Monday, denying the existence of Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense, a move spurred by the recent arrival of US-made M1A2T Abrams tanks on the island. The denial was issued by China's Foreign Ministry following Taiwan's announcement of the tanks' arrival, part of a significant purchase from the United States.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian addressed the situation by saying there is no entity by that name in Taiwan, while also chastising the United States for its military association with Taipei. Lin urged Washington to adhere to the one-China policy and abide by the historic communiques between the two nations, particularly the August 17 Communique which suggests a gradual reduction of US arms sales to Taiwan.

Taiwanese officials were quick to respond. Legislator Wang Ting-yu of the Democratic Progressive Party took to social media to counter Lin's statements, asserting the legitimacy of Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense and praising Taiwanese soldiers' dedication to democracy. Wang's comments highlight the ongoing friction between Beijing and Taipei, especially in light of new military developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

