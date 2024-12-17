China-Taiwan Tensions Escalate Over US Tank Delivery

China intensified its rhetoric against Taiwan on Monday, denying the existence of Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense, a move spurred by the recent arrival of US-made M1A2T Abrams tanks on the island. The denial was issued by China's Foreign Ministry following Taiwan's announcement of the tanks' arrival, part of a significant purchase from the United States.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian addressed the situation by saying there is no entity by that name in Taiwan, while also chastising the United States for its military association with Taipei. Lin urged Washington to adhere to the one-China policy and abide by the historic communiques between the two nations, particularly the August 17 Communique which suggests a gradual reduction of US arms sales to Taiwan.

Taiwanese officials were quick to respond. Legislator Wang Ting-yu of the Democratic Progressive Party took to social media to counter Lin's statements, asserting the legitimacy of Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense and praising Taiwanese soldiers' dedication to democracy. Wang's comments highlight the ongoing friction between Beijing and Taipei, especially in light of new military developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)