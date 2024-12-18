Uzbek Man Arrested for Moscow Bombing of Russian General

A 29-year-old man from Uzbekistan has been detained for allegedly orchestrating the assassination of senior Russian General Igor Kirillov and his aide in Moscow, according to reports from CNN. Russia's Investigative Committee attributes the suspect's actions to orders from Ukraine's Security Service (SBU), claiming he was promised $100,000 and a chance to flee to Europe.

Authorities revealed that the explosives were affixed to an electric scooter parked outside Kirillov's residence. The suspect reportedly used a rented car equipped with a surveillance camera to keep a watchful eye on the general's home. Investigators state that attackers in Dnipro, Ukraine, detonated the device remotely after observing Kirillov and his assistant departing the Moscow residence via the camera feed.

The general, a pivotal figure in Russia's chemical warfare strategy, was targeted a day after Ukrainian prosecutors convicted him in absentia for deploying prohibited chemical weapons. Kirillov is noted as the highest-ranking official slain since the commencement of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, marking a significant escalation in hostilities, as reported by Russian investigators.

