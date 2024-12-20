Left Menu

US Consulate to Elevate Bengaluru’s Global Stature

The announcement of the US Consulate's opening in Bengaluru by 2025 has been welcomed by local officials, highlighting its expected boost to Karnataka's economy and US-India relations. This development will streamline visa services and foster significant growth in technology and economic collaborations between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 14:51 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic development, the United States has announced the opening of a consulate in Bengaluru, scheduled for January 2025. This news, confirmed by US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti, has been met with enthusiasm from Karnataka officials, including Senior Minister Priyank Kharge and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, who underlined the consulate's potential to boost the state's economic landscape and US-India ties.

Bengaluru, which contributes a staggering 40% to India's IT revenue, had long awaited a dedicated US Consulate. MP Surya, a strong advocate for the consulate, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar for their pivotal roles in realizing this milestone. This strategic move will save thousands of residents from traveling to Chennai or Hyderabad for US visa-related services.

The newly announced consulate aims to simplify visa processes for students, professionals, and entrepreneurs. It is also expected to elevate bilateral trade, with a particular focus on the tech and innovation sectors, further establishing Bengaluru as a global hub for commerce and technology. This development was also highlighted at a recent US-India Business Council meeting, where Ambassador Garcetti and USIBC MD Rahul Sharma discussed enhancing economic ties between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

