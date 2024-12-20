Left Menu

India Bolsters Commitment at BIMSTEC Virtual Meeting Led by Thailand

India, represented by Secretary Jaideep Mazumdar, reaffirmed its commitment to BIMSTEC, focusing on sustainable development, connectivity, and security during the 24th Senior Officials Meeting hosted by Thailand. The meeting highlighted collaboration plans for an upcoming summit, aligning with India's strategic policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 16:07 IST
Jaideep Mazumdar, Secretary (East) of India's Ministry of External Affairs, participated in the 24th BIMSTEC Senior Officials Meeting initiated by Thailand on Thursday. The virtual meeting provided a platform to evaluate BIMSTEC's accomplishments since March 2023. Discussions centered on sustainable development, connectivity, security, and enhancing people-to-people interactions.

As outlined in a Ministry of External Affairs press release, the meeting forged several agreements on cooperation across specific domains, new cooperative frameworks, and partnerships with external entities. Preparations for the forthcoming 6th BIMSTEC Summit also featured prominently in deliberations. The Indian delegation reaffirmed the nation's enduring commitment to BIMSTEC, envisioning a robust and prosperous regional future.

Thailand's Deputy Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Paisan Rupanichkij, chaired the session, with Nepal's Acting Foreign Secretary Amrit Rai also present. In a digital communication, Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed Rai's participation and leadership of the Nepali delegation at the meeting chaired by Rupanichkij.

In September, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized India's dedication to BIMSTEC ties during a New York meeting of foreign ministers, aligning with policies such as Neighbourhood First, Vision SAGAR, and Act East. Jaishankar highlighted themes of maritime and digital connectivity, and the commitment to fortifying ties through initiatives like BIMSTEC Centres of Excellence.

Jaishankar noted considerations on cooperation in health, food security, trade, energy, and explored avenues for capacity building and strengthening regional ties. India's commitment to broader BIMSTEC engagement is consistent with its strategic foreign policy objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

