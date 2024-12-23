Left Menu

Deforestation Fuels Crisis in Gilgit-Baltistan: An Urgent Call for Change

Rampant tree cutting in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan exacerbates environmental woes, sparks public health concerns. Locals, battling harsh winters, face shifting climates, landslides, and polluted air as they resort to burning wood and plastic for warmth. Urging governmental intervention, experts highlight the spiraling crisis threatening regional stability and health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 15:53 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 15:53 IST
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • PoGB

In Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, an alarming rate of deforestation is aggravating the region's already significant environmental issues and posing serious health risks to its residents. As the population seeks warmth during increasingly harsh winters, they are forced to cut down more trees, depleting the region's forests at an unsustainable rate. This deforestation not only exacerbates climate change, but it also endangers public health, leading to calls for immediate action from locals.

The relentless logging activities in Gilgit-Baltistan contribute not only to environmental degradation but also to an increased risk of natural disasters. Forests play a vital role in soil stabilization, and their removal heightens the likelihood of landslides, especially in the steep, mountainous terrains. Residents express their concerns, noting that preserving these forests is crucial for protecting the land, warning of severe consequences if deforestation continues unchecked.

Beyond environmental concerns, deforestation is worsening air pollution in the region. During winter, residents often resort to burning wood alongside other materials like plastic tires for warmth, producing thick smog and lowering air quality significantly. This leads to a rise in respiratory problems, including asthma and other breathing difficulties, as well as eye irritation. Environmental advocates and the affected communities alike are urging governmental authorities to take swift and decisive action to address these escalating challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

