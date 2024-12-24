Left Menu

International Backlash Over Military Court Sentencing in Pakistan

The United Kingdom and United States have voiced concerns over the sentencing of 25 civilians by a military court in Pakistan. They criticize the lack of independent scrutiny and transparency and urge Pakistan to honor international fair trial obligations, sparking international criticism and calls for reform.

Updated: 24-12-2024 13:06 IST
International Backlash Over Military Court Sentencing in Pakistan
Representative image (Photo/Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • United Kingdom

The controversial sentencing of 25 individuals by a military court in Islamabad has ignited international concern, with the UK strongly emphasizing the need for transparency and independent scrutiny in such legal proceedings. The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office issued a statement underscoring respect for Pakistan's sovereignty but highlighting the trial's deficiencies.

The need for Pakistan to adhere to its international obligations, specifically the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, was stressed. Meanwhile, the United States echoed these sentiments, with US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller calling for respect for fair trial rights and due process in a social media post.

These sentences stem from participants' roles in protests targeting military sites following former Prime Minister Imran Khan's detention. With sentences ranging from two to ten years, the military characterized the incidents as politically driven violence necessitating decisive legal action, sparking debates on judicial practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

