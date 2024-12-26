Mozambique Prison Riot Leaves 33 Dead as Over 1,500 Escape

A chaotic scene unfolded in Mozambique's capital, Maputo, as a suspected riot inside a local prison led to the tragic deaths of at least 33 individuals, with 15 more injured. Over 1,500 prisoners seized the mayhem as an opportunity to escape, although law enforcement has since recaptured 150 of them, according to reports by Al Jazeera.

Mozambique is currently grappling with escalating civil disorder stemming from controversial elections conducted in October, which bolstered the long-standing reign of Frelimo. The elections have been heavily criticized by opposition factions as fraudulent. While police general commander Bernardino Rafael attributed the prison riot to external protests, the Justice Minister stated the events began within the prison walls, independent of outside demonstrations.

In a statement to the media, Commander Rafael detailed the sequence of violence, indicating that it resulted in significant fatalities and casualties occurring near the prison premises. Reports suggest that the prisoners overpowered guards and seized firearms, including AK-47 rifles, during their escape. According to the South African Broadcasting Corporation, the prisoners took advantage of reduced security over the holiday season.

(With inputs from agencies.)