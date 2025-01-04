CTD Nabs Terrorists Amid Rising Attacks in Pakistan: Key Operations Detailed

In a significant development, Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) successfully apprehended two terrorists in the Al-Manzar area of Hyderabad, targeting vehicles belonging to the Rangers, as reported by ARY News.

Identified as Taj Muhammad and Perel, these individuals were apprehended amidst continuing terrorist activities in the region, underscoring persisting security threats. The operations arrive amid a backdrop of elevated attacks on law enforcement, highlighted by a deadly assault on police personnel in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where Head Constable Wazir Zada was fatally shot.

Moreover, intensifying its commitment to counter-terrorism, Pakistan's security forces neutralized eight additional terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's South Waziristan and Lakki Marwat districts. As per Dawn, the operations were conducted based on intelligence inputs, with authorities eliminating key figures such as Khan Muhammad, a notorious leader with a million-rupee bounty, alongside the capture of two others, showcasing heightened efforts to dismantle terror networks across the nation.

