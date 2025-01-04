Left Menu

CTD Nabs Terrorists Amid Rising Attacks in Pakistan: Key Operations Detailed

Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) apprehended two terrorists in Hyderabad, aiming to attack Ranger vehicles. Recent security operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regions have led to the elimination of several high-profile terrorists, amid an uptick in terrorist activities following the TTP's ceasefire breakdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 10:26 IST
CTD Nabs Terrorists Amid Rising Attacks in Pakistan: Key Operations Detailed
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant development, Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) successfully apprehended two terrorists in the Al-Manzar area of Hyderabad, targeting vehicles belonging to the Rangers, as reported by ARY News.

Identified as Taj Muhammad and Perel, these individuals were apprehended amidst continuing terrorist activities in the region, underscoring persisting security threats. The operations arrive amid a backdrop of elevated attacks on law enforcement, highlighted by a deadly assault on police personnel in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where Head Constable Wazir Zada was fatally shot.

Moreover, intensifying its commitment to counter-terrorism, Pakistan's security forces neutralized eight additional terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's South Waziristan and Lakki Marwat districts. As per Dawn, the operations were conducted based on intelligence inputs, with authorities eliminating key figures such as Khan Muhammad, a notorious leader with a million-rupee bounty, alongside the capture of two others, showcasing heightened efforts to dismantle terror networks across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025