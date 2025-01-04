CTD Nabs Terrorists Amid Rising Attacks in Pakistan: Key Operations Detailed
Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) apprehended two terrorists in Hyderabad, aiming to attack Ranger vehicles. Recent security operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regions have led to the elimination of several high-profile terrorists, amid an uptick in terrorist activities following the TTP's ceasefire breakdown.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a significant development, Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) successfully apprehended two terrorists in the Al-Manzar area of Hyderabad, targeting vehicles belonging to the Rangers, as reported by ARY News.
Identified as Taj Muhammad and Perel, these individuals were apprehended amidst continuing terrorist activities in the region, underscoring persisting security threats. The operations arrive amid a backdrop of elevated attacks on law enforcement, highlighted by a deadly assault on police personnel in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where Head Constable Wazir Zada was fatally shot.
Moreover, intensifying its commitment to counter-terrorism, Pakistan's security forces neutralized eight additional terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's South Waziristan and Lakki Marwat districts. As per Dawn, the operations were conducted based on intelligence inputs, with authorities eliminating key figures such as Khan Muhammad, a notorious leader with a million-rupee bounty, alongside the capture of two others, showcasing heightened efforts to dismantle terror networks across the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Security Forces Foil Terror Threat in North Kashmir's Bandipora
13 TTP terrorists killed by security forces northwestern Pakistan
Security forces recover 3.6 kg of explosives in Manipur's Churachandpur
Security Forces Uncover Massive Arms Cache in Manipur
Security forces seize 3.6 kg explosives from under bridge in Manipur's Churachandpur