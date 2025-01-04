Syrian Foreign Minister's Middle East Diplomatic Siege

In a significant diplomatic move, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani announced his upcoming visits to Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan. This development follows his recent trip to Saudi Arabia and aims to strengthen regional stability, security, and economic recovery through strategic partnerships, according to Al Jazeera.

The Syrian government, which came to power after ending the decades-long rule of President Bashar al-Assad, is focusing on attracting investments from wealthy Gulf nations to revitalize its war-torn infrastructure and economy. These efforts are crucial as Syria grapples with the economic aftermath of more than a decade of conflict.

Saudi Arabia appears poised to play a pivotal role in Syria's recovery efforts, bolstered by recent high-level diplomatic exchanges and humanitarian initiatives. Earlier this week, al-Shaibani, along with Syria's new defense minister and intelligence chief, visited Riyadh, followed by a Saudi delegation's visit to Damascus, reflecting mutual interests in humanitarian collaboration.

The focus of recent cooperative talks has been on rebuilding Syria's devastated healthcare sector, as reported by state news agency SANA. After 13 years of war exacerbated by corruption, the health infrastructure remains in dire need of reconstruction. Syria's leadership, headed by Ahmed al-Sharaa, is working diligently to address these challenges.

In parallel, the Syrian government is actively working to stabilize tensions along its 375km border with Lebanon. This comes after recent clashes that resulted in injuries among Lebanese soldiers. Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa has assured Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati that measures are in place to prevent further border incidents, inviting Mikati to visit Damascus for discussions on mutual interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)