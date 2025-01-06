Left Menu

Surprising New Demands in PTI-Government Talks

Pakistan's government expressed shock at unexpected demands from PTI's Asad Qaiser, including an establishment representative's involvement in talks and reluctance to present formal demands. Amid political tension, PTI seeks consultation with incarcerated leaders, while doubts loom over continued discussions without clear communication, potentially hindering progress.

PML-N leader Irfan Siddiqui (Image credit: X/@IrfanUHSiddiqui). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan government has voiced its astonishment at new demands introduced by Asad Qaiser, a leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), amid ongoing negotiations. Qaiser has unexpectedly called for an establishment representative to be included in the discussions, a demand that was not previously presented during committee meetings, according to government spokesperson Senator Irfan Siddiqui.

In his remarks on 'Doosra Rukh,' Qaiser emphasized that PTI leaders need uninterrupted access to party founder Imran Khan and other incarcerated members for consultations. The government expressed concern over this shift, noting that such demands could complicate ongoing dialogues, particularly without a formal charter of demands from PTI, as initially agreed.

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Raja Pervez Ashraf acknowledged the establishment's role within the government, suggesting that interactions with them would occur as necessary. With PTI's ties to the establishment having worsened since Imran Khan's arrest, there is growing uncertainty over the future of these talks as both sides prepare to meet once again in the coming week.

