Complex Dynamics Shape Bangladesh-India Diplomatic Relations

Former Deputy High Commissioner for Bangladesh to India, Mashfee Binte Shams, asserted that while Sheikh Hasina's extradition from India stands as an important matter, it has not disrupted the enduring diplomatic ties between New Delhi and Dhaka. This relationship, she explained, has been strengthening over the past 50 years.

Shams noted that the extradition is merely one aspect of the diverse and multi-dimensional relations between the two nations. She emphasized that Bangladesh-India relations encompass numerous cooperative efforts beyond the current extradition focus, and thus the relationship remains resilient.

Highlighting the intricacies involved in extradition, Shams pointed out the numerous legal, judicial, and bureaucratic challenges. She remarked that even with mutual intentions, the process could take years, especially when factoring in broader political dimensions and bilateral ties, as previously evidenced in historical cases.

