Aero India 2025: Ministerial Prelude to Asia's Premier Airshow
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to chair the Ambassadors' Round Table as a prelude to Aero India 2025 in New Delhi. Invitations extend to over 150 countries. The airshow, slated for February 2025 in Bengaluru, aims to boost global partnerships and promote indigenization in the aerospace sector.
- Country:
- India
In anticipation of Aero India 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to lead the Ambassadors' Round Table in New Delhi this Friday. The Ministry of Defence informed that over 150 Ambassadors and High Commissioners have been invited to participate in the event.
The Aero India show, considered Asia's largest aeronautical exhibition, will take place at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, Karnataka, from February 10 to 14. This five-day spectacle will include a series of events such as an inaugural ceremony, a Defence Ministers' Conclave, a CEOs' Round Table, and captivating air shows. The overarching theme for the event is 'The Runway to a Billion Opportunities'.
The Ministry of External Affairs announced that the initial three days of Aero India 2025—February 10, 11, and 12—will focus on business engagements, while February 13 and 14 have been earmarked for public attendance. Bringing together leading firms from the aerospace and defence sectors, the event provides an unparalleled opportunity to showcase innovations, forge partnerships, and further India's goal of indigenization in the industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Primus Senior Living sells 120 flats for over Rs 180 cr in Bengaluru amid strong demand
Three arrested for throwing egg on BJP MLA Munirathna in Bengaluru
Unimech Aerospace IPO Skyrockets with Record Subscription
Cyber Crooks 'Digitally Arrest' Japanese National in Bengaluru
Chennaiyin FC Gears Up for Crucial ISL Face-off Against Bengaluru FC