Left Menu

Aero India 2025: Ministerial Prelude to Asia's Premier Airshow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to chair the Ambassadors' Round Table as a prelude to Aero India 2025 in New Delhi. Invitations extend to over 150 countries. The airshow, slated for February 2025 in Bengaluru, aims to boost global partnerships and promote indigenization in the aerospace sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 18:35 IST
Aero India 2025: Ministerial Prelude to Asia's Premier Airshow
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/X @rajnathsingh). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of Aero India 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to lead the Ambassadors' Round Table in New Delhi this Friday. The Ministry of Defence informed that over 150 Ambassadors and High Commissioners have been invited to participate in the event.

The Aero India show, considered Asia's largest aeronautical exhibition, will take place at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, Karnataka, from February 10 to 14. This five-day spectacle will include a series of events such as an inaugural ceremony, a Defence Ministers' Conclave, a CEOs' Round Table, and captivating air shows. The overarching theme for the event is 'The Runway to a Billion Opportunities'.

The Ministry of External Affairs announced that the initial three days of Aero India 2025—February 10, 11, and 12—will focus on business engagements, while February 13 and 14 have been earmarked for public attendance. Bringing together leading firms from the aerospace and defence sectors, the event provides an unparalleled opportunity to showcase innovations, forge partnerships, and further India's goal of indigenization in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025