Aero India 2025: Ministerial Prelude to Asia's Premier Airshow

In anticipation of Aero India 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to lead the Ambassadors' Round Table in New Delhi this Friday. The Ministry of Defence informed that over 150 Ambassadors and High Commissioners have been invited to participate in the event.

The Aero India show, considered Asia's largest aeronautical exhibition, will take place at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, Karnataka, from February 10 to 14. This five-day spectacle will include a series of events such as an inaugural ceremony, a Defence Ministers' Conclave, a CEOs' Round Table, and captivating air shows. The overarching theme for the event is 'The Runway to a Billion Opportunities'.

The Ministry of External Affairs announced that the initial three days of Aero India 2025—February 10, 11, and 12—will focus on business engagements, while February 13 and 14 have been earmarked for public attendance. Bringing together leading firms from the aerospace and defence sectors, the event provides an unparalleled opportunity to showcase innovations, forge partnerships, and further India's goal of indigenization in the industry.

