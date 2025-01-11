Left Menu

PoGB Youths Demand Action Against Rampant Load Shedding

Young activists from Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan have protested against recurring electricity shortages. They demand governmental accountability and highlight issues of corruption obstructing key power projects. Their frustration mounts as meetings with officials prove unproductive, leading to threats of escalated demonstrations to obtain their rightful services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 21:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • PoGB

In a fervent protest, youths from Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB) have raised concerns about persistent load shedding, according to reports by WTV. The demonstrators congregated at the office of the Secretary of Power and Water, urging immediate measures to tackle the prolonged electricity shortages that have beleaguered the entire region.

The protesters expressed their dissatisfaction, emphasizing that while they hold water rights, consistent electricity remains a basic yet unfulfilled entitlement. They criticized the government's ineffective response to the energy crisis, noting that temporary solutions like distributing generator fuel do not address the underlying issue of insufficient power supply.

WTV reported on a planned meeting between the protestors and the Secretary, which was thwarted by the Secretary's absence, furthering their discontent. The group alleges that governmental corruption is stalling crucial electricity projects, leading to the current impoverished power state. The activists demand transparency and accountability to ensure the timely completion of these initiatives.

One protest leader conveyed their ultimatum: "We demand our rights to electricity and oppose the corruption delaying our progress. Ignoring our demands will result in intensified protests, including demonstrations outside the Secretary's office." The protestors' resolve underscores their readiness to persist until their fundamental rights are recognized and addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

