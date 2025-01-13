Escalating Tensions: Wave of Violence and Protests Grip Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In Pakistan's Lakki Marwat district, tensions soared over the weekend as a series of violent incidents spurred protests, according to reports from Dawn. The drama began with the abduction of three villagers by a criminal gang, led by Shafiq Sardar, which ignited a standoff between the gang and armed local villagers in Daulatkhel.

The kidnappings prompted villagers to block the Begukhel Road, clamoring for the hostages' release and the perpetrators' arrest. The police's assurance of action led to the roadblock's cessation. Simultaneously, unrest unfolded in Kaichi Kamar, following the discovery of labourer Barkatullah's body, with allegations claiming his death resulted from an errant mortar shell fired by security forces.

Protesters closed the Kurram Bridge on the Peshawar-Karachi Highway until police intervention promised an investigation. Meanwhile, the district also saw the fatal shooting of motorcyclist Qadir in Sera Naurang town and an attack on a cement factory security team in Darra Pezu, driving fear and highlighting the ongoing security crisis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

(With inputs from agencies.)