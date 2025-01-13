UAE-Uzbekistan Strengthen Bilateral Ties in Strategic Sectors
Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's Foreign Minister, engaged with Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov in Abu Dhabi to discuss enhancing mutual bilateral relations. They explored cooperation in sectors like economy, trade, and renewable energy to support development in both nations.
In a strategic meeting held in Abu Dhabi, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, extended a warm welcome to Bakhtiyor Saidov, the Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan. This engagement underscored the intent to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two nations.
Top on the agenda was exploring various avenues for cooperation between the UAE and Uzbekistan. The ministers reviewed opportunities in vital sectors such as the economy, trade, investment, agriculture, industry, tourism, and renewable energy.
Abdullah bin Zayed emphasized the UAE's commitment to forging a robust relationship with Uzbekistan. He highlighted the significance of developing pathways for enhanced bilateral cooperation that would benefit the peoples of both countries.
