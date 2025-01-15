Left Menu

President Yoon's Arrest Sparks Political Unrest in South Korea

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol was arrested on charges of inciting an uprising, leading to potential severe penalties. His arrest follows weeks of evasion, with attempts to avoid corruption investigation. The situation has escalated tensions, involving supporters, lawmakers, and security forces, amid calls from officials for cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 10:44 IST
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a dramatic turn of events, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol was taken into custody on Wednesday, accused of instigating an uprising against the government, according to CNN. The Joint Investigation Headquarters executed the arrest warrant at 10:33 a.m. local time, Al Jazeera reported.

The charges could result in the death penalty or life imprisonment under South Korean law. Yoon had managed to evade arrest for weeks, with his residence guarded by the Presidential Security Service, CNN noted. In a video message, Yoon expressed his willingness to undergo questioning, despite questioning the investigation's legality.

Supporters and lawmakers from the ruling People Power Party gathered at Yoon's home, attempting to block his arrest. The Corruption Investigation Office, alongside police and military forces, previously faced a standoff while trying to arrest the president earlier this month, CNN said. Yoon, facing impeachment since December, now awaits further legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

