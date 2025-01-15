Advocate Jalil Champions Equal Legal Rights for Gilgit Baltistan Lawyers

Muhammad Jalil, an advocate from Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan, is fervently championing the cause of the legal community, highlighting the glaring lack of essential amenities and services that are freely available to lawyers in other Pakistani provinces. Lawyers in PoGB are demanding parity in access to basic facilities such as healthcare and specialized courts, comparable to those their counterparts in other regions enjoy. The deficiency in dedicated courts in PoGB is a particular point of contention, significantly delaying justice for the local populace.

In an interview, Jalil underscored the severe disadvantages faced by the region's legal professionals due to the absence of critical support systems, such as health protection and specialized courts, which are standard in other provinces. He highlighted the stark contrast in legal infrastructure between PoGB and other areas, noting that while lawyers elsewhere benefit from health protection schemes and special courts to expedite justice, PoGB lawyers are denied these advantages. Jalil emphasized that this disparity results in an unjust situation, undermining the ability of PoGB lawyers to serve their clients effectively.

Jalil further pointed out the lack of a special court in PoGB, vital for accelerating legal proceedings in other provinces, which forces citizens in PoGB to endure longer wait times for justice. He lamented that the region operates under the same legal framework as other provinces yet lacks the fundamental facilities required for a fair and swift legal process. The issue is drawing rising frustration among the legal community and has spurred protests and calls for urgent reforms. Jalil and his colleagues are not just seeking professional benefits; they aim to ensure that the people of PoGB can access timely justice. The government's response to these growing protests and calls for change remains to be seen.

