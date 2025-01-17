Left Menu

Pakistan's Alarming Human Rights Crackdown Under Scrutiny

The 2025 Human Rights Watch report reveals Pakistan's intensified crackdown on free expression under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in 2024. Blasphemy-related violence against minorities grew, with government oppression exacerbating the situation. Harsh economic conditions further strained human rights, while new development projects led to forced evictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 10:05 IST
Pakistan's Alarming Human Rights Crackdown Under Scrutiny
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

In a scathing 2025 report, Human Rights Watch has criticized Pakistan's government for escalating measures against free expression under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who took office in February 2024. The watchdog highlights increased blasphemy-related violence against religious minorities, intensified by repressive government actions and discriminatory laws.

The 35th edition of HRW's World Report, spanning 546 pages, examines human rights practices in over 100 countries. Executive Director Tirana Hassan recounts a global trend of governments suppressing political dissent, imprisoning critics, and obstructing humanitarian aid. In 2024, authoritarian leaders leveraged bigoted rhetoric in at least 70 national elections.

"Free expression and dissent in Pakistan are shrinking at an alarming pace," warned Patricia Gossman, HRW's associate Asia director. Across 2024, authorities intermittently blocked key social media platforms, targeted opposition groups, and detained numerous activists under charges of violence. Journalists faced intimidation and threats, fostering widespread self-censorship out of fear.

HRW notes that blasphemy laws continue to endanger religious minorities, leading to at least four violent deaths. The Ahmadiyya community remains a frequent target of prosecution. Economic challenges, worsened by IMF-mandated austerity, jeopardize fundamental rights. The Land Acquisition Act's use for development projects further displaces vulnerable communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025