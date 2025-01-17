Left Menu

Poland Urges Swift Resolution to Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Polish Charge d'affaires in India, Sebastian Domzalski, stresses the urgency of ending the Russia-Ukraine war due to its serious implications. He suggests a potential solution involving withdrawal of Russian troops and prisoner exchanges. Domzalski also highlights Poland's commitment to strong US ties and increased defense spending amidst regional challenges.

Charge d'affaires of Poland to India, Sebastian Domzalski, speaking about Poland's stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its defence priorities. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a pressing call for peace, Poland's Charge d'affaires to India, Sebastian Domzalski, has highlighted the grave urgency of resolving the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, describing the situation as dire. Speaking to ANI, he underscored the necessity for a swift end to the war to prevent further loss of innocent lives on the battlefield.

Domzalski put forward an ostensibly straightforward solution, urging Russian President Vladimir Putin to withdraw his forces from Ukrainian territory and facilitate the return of prisoners of war. 'There is a simple solution to the war,' Domzalski suggested, while expressing cautious optimism about the potential outcomes of such actions.

The diplomat also touched on the strategic ties between Poland and the United States, reminiscing about the robust relations during former President Donald Trump's first term. Domzalski expressed hope for a revival of these ties should Trump return to office, emphasizing the importance of maintaining strong transatlantic relations amidst regional instability and Russian aggression.

Highlighting Poland's proactive stance on defense, Domzalski detailed the country's plan to increase defense spending to almost 5% of its GDP. He called on fellow European Union and NATO members to follow suit, underscoring the critical need for heightened security measures in response to growing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

