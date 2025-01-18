Antony Blinken's Farewell: A Champion of American Diplomacy in Transition

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered a poignant farewell address on Friday, as he reflected on the upcoming government transition set for January 20. Blinken expressed confidence in the State Department's unwavering commitment to 'American diplomacy,' while describing his forthcoming status as a 'private citizen' as the highest honor in a democratic society.

In his speech to department employees, Blinken emphasized the concept of transition as he prepared to hand over leadership. 'Now, this is a time of transition,' he stated. 'And when we talk about transitions, sometimes we talk about passing the baton. That's what I'll be doing, but that's not what most of you will be doing. Most of you come Monday, you will keep running. And what gives me more confidence than anything else is to know that that's exactly what you'll do.' Blinken assured his colleagues that, even as a private citizen, he will remain a steadfast champion of American diplomacy and those who uphold its principles.

Further, Blinken delineated the current global challenges characterized by 'multiplicity, complexity, and interconnectedness.' He remarked on the unprecedented nature of these challenges over his 32-year career, noting, 'We're in a world that's more combustible and more contested - a world of change.' Despite these complexities, Blinken reaffirmed his belief in the power of US engagement and leadership, emphasizing the importance of alliances and collaborative efforts with other nations. 'America is so much better off when we're working with others, finding common cause, finding common purpose,' he concluded.

