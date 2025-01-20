Penny Wong Confident in AUKUS Amidst Trump's Defence Proposals
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong trusts Ambassador Kevin Rudd to foster strong U.S. ties and maintain the AUKUS agreement with potential Trump administration changes. She welcomes bipartisan support for AUKUS and echoes the importance of increased defence spending, emphasizing peace through strengthened alliances.
Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Penny Wong, has affirmed her confidence in the Australian Ambassador to the United States, Kevin Rudd, to cultivate a robust relationship with the Trump administration, focusing on maintaining the integrity of the AUKUS agreement.
Wong expressed satisfaction with comments from Senator Rubio, nominee for Secretary of State, about AUKUS. She highlighted the bipartisan support in Congress for the agreement, which she believes is crucial for enhancing collective deterrence and security in the region.
When questioned about Trump's proposal for NATO to increase its defence budget to 5%, Wong reiterated that Australia is already on a trajectory to boost its defence spending, aligning with the goals of the AUKUS accord. She acknowledged Rudd's efforts in advancing the legislation and organizing significant diplomatic engagements.
