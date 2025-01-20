Left Menu

Penny Wong Confident in AUKUS Amidst Trump's Defence Proposals

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong trusts Ambassador Kevin Rudd to foster strong U.S. ties and maintain the AUKUS agreement with potential Trump administration changes. She welcomes bipartisan support for AUKUS and echoes the importance of increased defence spending, emphasizing peace through strengthened alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 13:07 IST
Penny Wong Confident in AUKUS Amidst Trump's Defence Proposals
Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong (Image/Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Penny Wong, has affirmed her confidence in the Australian Ambassador to the United States, Kevin Rudd, to cultivate a robust relationship with the Trump administration, focusing on maintaining the integrity of the AUKUS agreement.

Wong expressed satisfaction with comments from Senator Rubio, nominee for Secretary of State, about AUKUS. She highlighted the bipartisan support in Congress for the agreement, which she believes is crucial for enhancing collective deterrence and security in the region.

When questioned about Trump's proposal for NATO to increase its defence budget to 5%, Wong reiterated that Australia is already on a trajectory to boost its defence spending, aligning with the goals of the AUKUS accord. She acknowledged Rudd's efforts in advancing the legislation and organizing significant diplomatic engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025