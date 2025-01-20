Taiwanese Delegation's Safe Return After Palau Accident

A delegation from Taiwan has returned home after suffering minor injuries in a car mishap while in Palau for the inauguration of President Surangel Whipps Jr. The Taipei Times reported that Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that all injured were treated and discharged after a brief hospital visit.

The accident took place around 9 PM local time on Friday night, involving the delegates' transport vehicle. Prompt medical attention was provided at Belau National Hospital, ensuring none of the injuries turned critical, with full recovery expected for all delegates.

Among those in the group were notable figures such as Shin Kong Hospital president Hou Sheng-mou and Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Lin Ching-yi. Both rendered medical assistance at the scene. The Taipei Times noted that the Foreign Ministry did not specify the number of affected delegates, but confirmed an investigation by Palau's authorities was ongoing. Minister Lin Chia-lung, leading the delegation, alongside Palauan Minister of State Gustav Aitaro, checked on the injured personally. The visit demonstrated Taiwan's diplomatic support for Palau, a rare ally standing firm against pressure from Beijing.

Post-treatment, the delegation returned to Taiwan on Saturday, with Lin representing President William Lai to extend congratulations on Whipps' re-election. President Whipps, a steadfast supporter of Taiwan since 2021, was re-elected after defeating Tommy Remengesau Jr in the November 2024 polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)