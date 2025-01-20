Left Menu

Israel-Hamas Ceasefire: A Step Toward Hostage Freedom

Israel's Consul General in South India, Orli Weitzman, hailed the recent ceasefire with Hamas as crucial for hostage release. After 471 days in captivity, three women were freed, offering hope for more releases. The truce also signals potential change in Gaza under Israeli supervision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 19:25 IST
Orli Weitzman, Consul General of Israel to South India, speaks on the emotional return of the first hostages released under the ceasefire agreement with Hamas. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement made in Bengaluru, Orli Weitzman, the Consul General of Israel to South India, underscored the importance of the recent ceasefire agreement with Hamas. This truce represents a vital move towards ensuring the safe return of hostages taken during the violent invasion on October 7.

Weitzman highlighted the brutal circumstances of the invasion, during which over 200 hostages were seized, including women and children. The first phase of this crucial deal saw the release of three women, bringing relief after 471 days of captivity and sparking hope for more hostage returns.

As the ceasefire commenced on January 19, Israel observed the return of Romi Gnen, Emily Damari, and Doron Steinbrecher from Gaza with joy and relief. This event signifies both an uplifting moment for their families and a broader community, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressing the ongoing commitment to retrieving the remaining 94 hostages amid concerns over Hamas' compliance with the ceasefire terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

