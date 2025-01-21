Marco Rubio to Host QUAD Ministers for Strategic Talks

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is poised to hold significant meetings with the foreign ministers of QUAD member countries on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Department of State.

These discussions, scheduled at the State Department, will commence at 1 PM local time and aim to reinforce the diplomatic ties among the QUAD partners: Australia, India, Japan, and the United States.

Additionally, Secretary Rubio will engage in bilateral talks with India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar at 3:45 PM, followed by individual sessions with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi.

(With inputs from agencies.)