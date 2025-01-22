Bomb Scare Triggers Emergency Landing in Dhaka

An emergency landing was executed by a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport following a bomb threat. The threat, communicated via an anonymous call, originated from an unidentified number.

Group Captain Kamrul Islam, the airport's Executive Director, confirmed to the press that flight BG-356 was targeted during its route from Rome to Dhaka.

The aircraft, carrying 250 passengers and 13 crew members, touched down safely at 9:20 a.m. All individuals on board were promptly evacuated and ushered into the terminal. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)