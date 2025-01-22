Left Menu

Bomb Scare Triggers Emergency Landing in Dhaka

A bomb threat triggered an emergency landing of a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight from Rome to Dhaka. The Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport received a warning call from an unknown number. Authorities successfully evacuated 250 passengers and 13 crew members after landing safely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 12:55 IST
Security at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

An emergency landing was executed by a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport following a bomb threat. The threat, communicated via an anonymous call, originated from an unidentified number.

Group Captain Kamrul Islam, the airport's Executive Director, confirmed to the press that flight BG-356 was targeted during its route from Rome to Dhaka.

The aircraft, carrying 250 passengers and 13 crew members, touched down safely at 9:20 a.m. All individuals on board were promptly evacuated and ushered into the terminal. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

