Tragedy on the Slopes: Deadly Fire Engulfs Turkish Ski Resort

In a sobering development, Turkish authorities have detained nine individuals, including the owner of a ski resort hotel, following a deadly fire claiming 76 lives. According to Al Jazeera and confirmed by Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, the incident has raised serious concerns about safety protocols at the Grand Kartal Hotel.

Six prosecutors are spearheading the investigation into the blaze, which allegedly began in the restaurant area of the 12-story establishment at Kartalkaya ski resort, nestled in the Bolu Mountains. The Turkish government faces a rising tide of criticism as reports suggest the hotel's fire detection systems failed to activate, casting shadows on the adequacy of its safety measures.

Eyewitness accounts recount chaos and desperation, with guests leaping from windows amidst heavy smoke. Minister Yerlikaya confirmed that of the 76 victims, 45 have been identified and returned to their families, while forensic tests continue for the remaining casualties.

Expressing profound grief, Minister Yerlikaya assured that justice will be served, stating, "Our hearts are broken. We are in mourning, but whoever is responsible for this pain will not escape justice." The hotel management extended condolences, promising full cooperation with investigators.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared a national day of mourning, as the tragic event unfolded during peak winter tourism at Kartalkaya, a renowned destination located about 295 km east of Istanbul.

(With inputs from agencies.)