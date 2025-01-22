Left Menu

Pakistan Braces for Worsening Drought as Rainfall Plummets

The Pakistan Meteorological Department warns of worsening drought conditions across the nation due to a significant drop in rainfall. The lack of rain, particularly in regions like Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab, raises concerns about escalating drought from mild to potentially moderate levels in the coming months.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
On Wednesday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a concerning alert regarding emerging drought conditions across the country, citing reduced rainfall levels. According to Ary News, the Met Office reported that from September 1, 2024, to January 15, 2025, Pakistan experienced a 40 percent deficit in expected rainfall.

Specifically, Sindh faced a dramatic 52 percent decrease in precipitation during this period, intensifying drought conditions despite recent rainfall. These insufficient rains have failed to alleviate the drought in Pakistan's plain areas, Ary News reported.

In addition to Sindh, Balochistan suffered a 45 percent decrease and Punjab a 42 percent drop in rainfall, as indicated by the PMD. The report warns of mild drought-like conditions appearing in various regions, including Potohar in Punjab and numerous areas in Sindh and Balochistan.

Affected areas in Punjab include Attock, Chakwal, and several other districts, while in Sindh, regions like Ghotki, Hyderabad, and Karachi are impacted. Balochistan is also affected in districts such as Ormara and Turbat. Forecasters have suggested that the absence of upcoming significant rainfall, coupled with higher than average temperatures, could escalate these conditions from mild to moderate severity.

Ary News conveyed that the anticipated dry conditions in the season's latter half, spanning January to March, expected to exacerbate the drought situation throughout rain-fed areas of the country.

