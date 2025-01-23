Karachi Faces Severe Water Crisis Amid Pipeline Repairs and Power Outage

The ongoing water crisis in Karachi has deepened as a newly repaired pipeline at the Dhabeji pumping station has developed another leak, according to the Express Tribune. This issue is compounded by a significant reduction in water supply at government hydrants and stalled operations at various regional pumping stations, forcing residents to pay inflated prices for water from tankers.

A Water Corporation representative clarified that a power breakdown affected two pipeline lines, resulting in a significant deficit of 100 million gallons per day (MGD), or a cumulative 300 million gallons over three days. Repair efforts on line number 5 started on Wednesday, but a leak was found, and repairs continue. Meanwhile, work on line number 01 has yet to commence, as per Express Tribune. Out of the city's 24 pumps, only 14 are operational, worsening the crisis and impacting numerous areas with severe water shortages.

On Monday, the water deficit reached 100 MGD due to an unexpected power outage at the Dhabeji Pumping Station, which completely halted operations at this crucial water supply hub, reported Dawn. The Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) has faced ongoing maintenance challenges at Dhabeji over the past decade, often disrupting Karachi's water flow, making it challenging to provide a consistent supply to residents. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)