Left Menu

Karachi Faces Severe Water Crisis Amid Pipeline Repairs and Power Outage

Karachi's water crisis intensifies due to new leaks in the Dhabeji pumping station's pipeline, exacerbated by reduced water supply and halted operations. With only 14 of 24 pumps functional, residents face severe shortages, resorting to expensive tankers. Recent outages have further disrupted supply efforts, leaving the city in urgent need.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 17:56 IST
Karachi Faces Severe Water Crisis Amid Pipeline Repairs and Power Outage
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The ongoing water crisis in Karachi has deepened as a newly repaired pipeline at the Dhabeji pumping station has developed another leak, according to the Express Tribune. This issue is compounded by a significant reduction in water supply at government hydrants and stalled operations at various regional pumping stations, forcing residents to pay inflated prices for water from tankers.

A Water Corporation representative clarified that a power breakdown affected two pipeline lines, resulting in a significant deficit of 100 million gallons per day (MGD), or a cumulative 300 million gallons over three days. Repair efforts on line number 5 started on Wednesday, but a leak was found, and repairs continue. Meanwhile, work on line number 01 has yet to commence, as per Express Tribune. Out of the city's 24 pumps, only 14 are operational, worsening the crisis and impacting numerous areas with severe water shortages.

On Monday, the water deficit reached 100 MGD due to an unexpected power outage at the Dhabeji Pumping Station, which completely halted operations at this crucial water supply hub, reported Dawn. The Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) has faced ongoing maintenance challenges at Dhabeji over the past decade, often disrupting Karachi's water flow, making it challenging to provide a consistent supply to residents. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025