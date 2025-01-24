PTI Halts Negotiations: Government Criticized for Inaction

Left Menu

Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar criticized PTI for halting talks over unmet demands. PTI's frustration stems from the government's failure to set up a judicial commission. The negotiations, seeking to ease tensions, have seen three rounds but stalled as PTI demands were not addressed timely.

Updated: 24-01-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 11:27 IST
Pakistan's Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar
In a sharp critique, Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar denounced Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over its abrupt decision to suspend talks with the government. Tarar highlighted that the administration was exploring a 'middle ground' by suggesting the setup of a committee instead of a judicial commission, according to The Express Tribune.

Tarar said, 'It is not necessary to constitute a commission...we were deliberating on a middle ground to take things forward.' He accused PTI, founded by Imran Khan, of acting with 'malicious intent' and displaying 'haste' in its decision-making.

Meanwhile, outside Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan conveyed Imran Khan's dissatisfaction with the government's inaction, signaling the end to negotiations. 'The founder of PTI has categorically announced that no further rounds of negotiations will take place,' reported The Express Tribune.

The talks aimed to defuse political tensions commenced in December, resulting in three negotiation rounds between PTI and the PML-N-led government, reported The Express Tribune. PTI has demanded two judicial commissions and the release of political prisoners.

On January 16, PTI presented its 'charter of demands' during the third negotiation round, under National Assembly Speaker's oversight, as reported by Dawn. Attendees included opposition and government representatives, marking a crucial moment in these prolonged discussions.

