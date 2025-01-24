Left Menu

Tibetan Delegation Advocates for Human Rights in Denmark

A Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile delegation, including Geshe Monlam Tharchin, Namgyal Dolkar Lhagyari, and Konchok Yangphel, visited Denmark's Parliament to discuss Tibet's challenges under China. They sought international support and held talks to promote Tibet's democratic model globally, emphasizing human rights and cultural preservation.

Updated: 24-01-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 13:46 IST
Delegation from the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile in Denmark (Image Credit: X/@CTA_TibetdotNet). Image Credit: ANI
A delegation from the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, comprising Geshe Monlam Tharchin, Namgyal Dolkar Lhagyari, and Konchok Yangphel, commenced their advocacy tour in Denmark with an impactful meeting at the Danish Parliament, as confirmed by the Central Tibetan Administration.

They were greeted warmly by Sascha Faxe, MP and spokesperson for foreign affairs, who expressed Denmark's commitment to democratic values and human rights. Lhagyari provided a detailed account of the cultural and environmental crises faced by Tibetans due to China's policies.

The delegation urged Danish lawmakers to take tangible steps in supporting Tibet, advocating for international action against China's influence, and promoting the Dalai Lama's leadership within the Tibetan community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

