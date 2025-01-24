Tibetan Delegation Advocates for Human Rights in Denmark

A delegation from the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, comprising Geshe Monlam Tharchin, Namgyal Dolkar Lhagyari, and Konchok Yangphel, commenced their advocacy tour in Denmark with an impactful meeting at the Danish Parliament, as confirmed by the Central Tibetan Administration.

They were greeted warmly by Sascha Faxe, MP and spokesperson for foreign affairs, who expressed Denmark's commitment to democratic values and human rights. Lhagyari provided a detailed account of the cultural and environmental crises faced by Tibetans due to China's policies.

The delegation urged Danish lawmakers to take tangible steps in supporting Tibet, advocating for international action against China's influence, and promoting the Dalai Lama's leadership within the Tibetan community.

