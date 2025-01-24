UNRWA's Critical Role Amid Gaza's Dire Needs
The UN Relief and Works Agency faces unprecedented challenges as it provides essential humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza, following 15 months of aggression. With dire needs and significant obstacles, UNRWA's staff is working tirelessly to support refugees in the Gaza Strip and West Bank post-ceasefire.
- Country:
- Gaza
In the aftermath of the recent ceasefire, Gaza's needs remain immense after enduring 15 months of violence. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) is responding with life-saving support.
According to a statement from UNRWA, the repercussions of prolonged aggression have left the Gaza Strip in a state of great need. The Agency continues to face exceptional challenges threatening its operational capabilities.
Juliette Touma, UNRWA's Director of Communications, highlighted the undeterred efforts of their staff, who work relentlessly to deliver humanitarian aid to refugees in Gaza and the West Bank amid mounting challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UNRWA
- Gaza
- Palestine
- refugees
- ceasefire
- aid
- humanitarian
- aggression
- West Bank
- Juliette Touma
ALSO READ
Strained Talks and Destruction in Gaza Amid Ceasefire Efforts
Ukraine Secures $2 Billion Boost in Military Aid Against Russia
Crackdown on Cooperative Bank Fraud: ED Raids Multiple States
Kejriwal's Promise: Boosting Security with Financial Aid for RWAs
ED Raid Targets RJD Leader Alok Mehta in Multi-Crore Bank Fraud Case