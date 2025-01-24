UNRWA's Critical Role Amid Gaza's Dire Needs

In the aftermath of the recent ceasefire, Gaza's needs remain immense after enduring 15 months of violence. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) is responding with life-saving support.

According to a statement from UNRWA, the repercussions of prolonged aggression have left the Gaza Strip in a state of great need. The Agency continues to face exceptional challenges threatening its operational capabilities.

Juliette Touma, UNRWA's Director of Communications, highlighted the undeterred efforts of their staff, who work relentlessly to deliver humanitarian aid to refugees in Gaza and the West Bank amid mounting challenges.

