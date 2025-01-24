Left Menu

UNRWA's Critical Role Amid Gaza's Dire Needs

The UN Relief and Works Agency faces unprecedented challenges as it provides essential humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza, following 15 months of aggression. With dire needs and significant obstacles, UNRWA's staff is working tirelessly to support refugees in the Gaza Strip and West Bank post-ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 22:29 IST
UNRWA's Critical Role Amid Gaza's Dire Needs
UNRWA facing unprecedented challenges in Gaza (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Gaza

In the aftermath of the recent ceasefire, Gaza's needs remain immense after enduring 15 months of violence. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) is responding with life-saving support.

According to a statement from UNRWA, the repercussions of prolonged aggression have left the Gaza Strip in a state of great need. The Agency continues to face exceptional challenges threatening its operational capabilities.

Juliette Touma, UNRWA's Director of Communications, highlighted the undeterred efforts of their staff, who work relentlessly to deliver humanitarian aid to refugees in Gaza and the West Bank amid mounting challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025