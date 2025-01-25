Historic First: Indonesian Contingent Leads India's 76th Republic Day Parade

In a historic first, an Indonesian military contingent and band will take the lead in India's Republic Day parade for the 76th anniversary, as highlighted by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). This unprecedented participation underscores the strengthening ties between India and Indonesia, with President Prabowo Subianto as the chief guest.

MEA Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumdar emphasized Indonesia's strategic role in India's Act East Policy and the Indo-Pacific vision. President Subianto, who is also a soldier, expressed pride in his military's involvement, marking the first time an Indonesian military group is participating in a parade abroad.

The visit, facilitated by an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, represents President Subianto's maiden state visit to India since taking office. Accompanied by a large delegation, discussions with Indian leadership covered areas including defense, security, and economic collaboration, charting the future path of bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)